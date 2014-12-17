Tips lead to arrests of 2 Surfside Beach burglary suspects

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the burglaries of two apartment units in Surfside Beach earlier this month, thanks to tips received by police after releasing information to social media and local media outlets, according to authorities.

Conway resident Byron Keith Jones, II, 20-years-old, and 29-year-old Little River resident Matthew Richard Boehm were arrested and charged in connection with the December 7 burglary of a duplex on South Willow Drive in Surfside Beach, stated Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah in a news release.

Items were stolen and extensive damage was done during the burglary, Chief Keziah stated, adding: “It appears that the offenders tried to enter one unit through the wall of another unit.”

The investigating officer used evidence found at the scene and witness statements to track the suspects to a local store where they were caught on surveillance camera, Chief Keziah stated. After these images were released on social media, and to local media outlets including WMBF News, police received several tips that led to the identification of Jones and Boehm.

Both men have been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, and malicious damage to real property.

Boehm was released on a $15,000 bond, and Jones is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.