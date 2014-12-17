Donation program donates bikes and helmets to local elementary school students

Academy Sports + Outdoors donated bikes and helmets to 30 deserving students at North Vista Elementary School on Wednesday.

15 girls and 15 boys received bikes and helmets as a part of the academy's annual bike donation program. The program is designed to provide local schools with an opportunity to reward children during the holidays with bikes and helmets for perfect attendance, academic performance, good behavior, and/or need.

The bike donation program occurs throughout December across 15 states and will benefit over 3,850 boys and girls at 117 donation events.

