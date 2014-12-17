SC Highway Patrol to hold graduation for new troopers - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC Highway Patrol to hold graduation for new troopers

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol will hold a graduation for 40 new troopers on Thursday, December 18, at 2 p.m.

The graduation will be held at the SC Criminal Justice Academy on 5400 Broad River Road. Governor Nikki Haley will address the graduates.

