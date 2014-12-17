Myrtle Beach High School to celebrate cultural diversity

Myrtle Beach High School’s students will celebrate cultural diversity at an international brunch on December 19, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.(Source: Facebook) .

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach High School's students will celebrate cultural diversity at an international brunch on December 19, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The brunch will be held in the Myrtle Beach High School cafeteria. There will be international foods, dances and songs from around the world. “Residents of Myrtle may not be aware of the fact that their High School is one of the most culturally diverse high schools in South Carolina. There are more than 17 countries represented by the student body,” said English Spoken as Other Language (ESOL) teacher, Javier Vega.

For more information contact Javier Vega at jvega@horrycountyschools.net.

