Shallotte Police Department needs help finding robbery suspect

SHALLOTTE, NC (WMBF) - The Shallotte Police Department is seeking information about a suspect involved in a robbery.

SPD responded to a call in reference to a robbery at Dollar General on 5001-5 Main Street, at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16.

According to the SPD, the suspect entered the store shortly before closing. He lingered before he forcefully took money from the employees. The amount of money that the suspect stole is undisclosed. He then escaped in a possible silver colored Buick of an unknown model. No one was hurt during the robbery.

He is described as a White male with blue eyes. He is about 5'8 in height and weighs approximately 180 pounds. During the robbery, he kept the hood up on the light blue Carolina hoodie that he was wearing. He also wore blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has information on the suspect, contact the SPD at (910)754-6008.

