3 masked men rob Marion County grocery store, officials confirm

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three masked men robbed Phillip's Grocery Store on Highway 908 in Marion County Wednesday morning, confirmed Major Brian Wallace with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Sylvia Hucks, who works at the store, and her pregnant granddaughter were inside the store when the men came in.

"She made a noise like 'oh my' or something like that and I looked and there's these masked men," Hucks said. "One stayed at the door. The other came up here and immediately grabbed the register. They had guns."

Hucks said the men threatened to shoot them and demanded money.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash inside a register as well as a gun from the store and Hucks' purse, she said.

They got in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry, going toward Highway 378. Before speeding away, Hucks said one fired a shot into the air as she stood right outside the door of the store. Nobody was injured.

"Thank the Lord they did not shoot either one of us," she said. "They kept threatening, but I think they were trying more to get the money. They were after money."

The store has been in the Brittons Neck neighborhood of Marion County for 25 years.

"I don't think nobody has ever had an armed robbery in Brittons Neck," Hucks said. "I don't remember anybody ever coming in on anybody with a gun."

Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson said these kinds of crimes often increase over the holiday season. The office will be upping patrols to follow suit.

"People use the excuse they're out of jobs and Christmas is coming. It's no excuse to do something like this," he said.

Richardson said there are no identified suspects as of right now and he's checking to see if the robbery could be connected with others in the area recently.

Anyone with information can call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.

"You got to tell somebody that can do something," Hucks said. "Don't sit there and say, 'Well, I don't want to get involved.' You better get involved because your house might be the next one broke into and the gun might be sticking at you instead of me."

