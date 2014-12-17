Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce accepts nominations for awards ceremony

The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the annual banquet and awards ceremony on February 6. (Source: Facebook).

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the annual banquet and awards ceremony on February 6.

Listed below are categories that are open for nominations. The banquet will be held at the Darlington Country Club.

Life Time Achievement

(To nominate someone for the "Lifetime Achievement" Award, the person's name and one page essay outlining their accomplishments should be submitted to the Awards Committee.)

1) Recipient must have performed a recognizable service or contribution to the community, which is above and beyond the call of duty. (This service should not be done solely as part of one's job responsibilities, but should easily stand out as "Above and beyond.")

2) The recipients accomplishments should contribute to the well being of the community and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

3) Recipient must have been involved in community activities for a minimum of ten years.

Citizen of the Year

(To nominate someone for the "Citizen of the Year" Award, the person's name and a one-page essay outlining their accomplishments should be submitted to the Awards Committee.)

1) Personify the Chamber's motto "Commitment to Community."

2) Must have been active in community affairs for a minimum of five years.

3) Must have performed an outstanding service to the community during designated year.

Community Pride

(To nominate someone for the "Community Pride" Award, submit the name and a brief essay (no more than one page) of their accomplishments to the Awards Committee.)

1) Given to the business or industry that typifies the idea of "Pride in the Community."

2) The idea of "Pride in the Community" as reflected in the appearance of the business or industry.

3) The business or industry that has made a recognizable contribution to the well being of the community.

Educator of the Year

(To nominate someone for the "Educator of the Year" Award, submit name and a brief essay (no more than one page) of their accomplishments to the Awards Committee.)

1) Individuals who serve in the Darlington County School district.

2) Educators who have 3 or more years of experience.

3) Must demonstrate exceptional or innovative capabilities in their respective education fields.

Future Business Leader

(To nominate someone for the "Future Business Leader" Award, submit name and a brief essay (no more than one page) of their accomplishments to the Awards Committee.)

1) Recipient must have demonstrated strong business skills.

2) Must be involved in the local community.

3) Must have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills.

Small Business (1-99 employees)

1) Member of the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce.

2) For profit business.

3) Fewer than 99 employees.

4) In business for at least five years with demonstrated growth.

5) Demonstrated ability to withstand the cyclical nature of business, overcome adversity and seize opportunities to succeed.

Legacy Award

Community member continuing community involvement and/or service begun by a family member.

Guidelines for Awards

A. Only Chamber Members (in good standing) may nominate candidates for these awards.

B. Nominees may come from any area of the county served by the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce *Darlington *Lamar *Society Hill (Nominees can be either members or non-members)

C. The Chamber Board will vote on recipients. Nominations will be publicized through local media by the Chamber

D. Nominations without essays, essays not meeting criteria, unsigned nominations or late nominations will not be considered.

