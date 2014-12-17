Raycom Media names Sarah Miles Vice President and General Manager of WMBF

Sarah Miles has been the News Director of WMBF since 2010. Prior to that she spent 8 years at WAVE-TV, the Raycom Media owned NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky where she was Executive Producer of content.

MONTGOMERY, AL (NEWS RELEASE) - Sarah Miles has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager for WMBF News, the Raycom Media owned NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina effective January 2015. Sarah will replace WMBF Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry who has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager for WLBT-TV 3 and MSNewsNow, the Raycom Media owned NBC affiliate and digital news operation in Jackson, Mississippi

“Sarah has been the architect of WMBF News' aggressive multi-platform strategy and execution. The audience growth WMBF has earned through her extraordinary management of staff and resources has been remarkable. She is the natural choice to lead WMBF News forward as Vice President and General Manager” said Don Richards, Group Vice President Raycom Media.

Miles has been the News Director of WMBF since 2010. Prior to that she spent 8 years at WAVE-TV, the Raycom Media owned NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky where she was Executive Producer of content. Sarah also produced special coverage including live broadcasts of Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby and oversaw investigative reporting.

Sarah and her news teams have won several awards including an Emmy for Flash Flooding coverage in Louisville, Kentucky and several South Carolina Broadcaster's Association STAR awards for breaking news coverage in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Sarah started her career as a newscast producer at WHOI-TV in Peoria, Illinois and spent several years in different newsrooms producing and overseeing news. She graduated from Illinois State University with a BA in Mass Communications; Broadcast Journalism.

Sarah is married to Scott Miles. They have two daughters, Kaila and Mattingly.