Students give donations, get surprise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center were got a surprise from a local church Tuesday.

The Seacoast Vineyard Church in Myrtle Beach hosted a Christmas Shop for the students at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center.

The students are learning English as a second language and studying for their GED.

The students brought in a canned good item as a donation to the Helping Hands food bank.

“They actually collected 580 pounds of food for the local food bank in order for them to come in and shop,” said Susan Harrell with the church.

About 240 children will be assisted through the event.

