TripAdvisor survey: Top 10 NYE destinations

Based on TripAdvisor's winter travel survey of more than 2,600 respondents, 33 percent plan to travel for the December holiday season.

Of the one-third of respondents traveling, 42 percent plan to travel to celebrate the New Year.

A study into searches on TripAdvisor.com for the New Year period between December 27, 2014 and January 4, 2015 revealed the 10 most popular destinations for U.S. travelers researching a New Year's Eve trip.

Travelers are looking south with half of the most searched spots in the Caribbean and Mexico, with Mexico featuring 3 of the top 10—Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Cabo San Lucas.

With its iconic Times Square ball-drop ceremony, New York City was revealed as the most popular destination for U.S. travelers this New Year.

However, any travelers planning a trip to the Big Apple should be prepared for a seasonal bump in prices, with the average hotel stay coming in at $346 per night – 18 percent more expensive than the average rate throughout the rest of 2014. Nationally, the average nightly hotel rate for New Year's Eve is $314, up 25 percent from the average nightly rate of $252 during the year.

Top 10 most popular destinations to spend New Year's Eve for U.S. travelers*

New York City, New York

Las Vegas, Nevada

Punta Cana, Dominican Rep.

Cancun, Mexico

Orlando, Florida

Key West, Florida

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Miami Beach, Florida

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

*Based on traveler searches on TripAdvisor for the NYE period of December 27, 2014 –January 4, 2015

**Based on the average nightly rate for three and four star hotels in each destination during the NYE period of December 27, 2014 – January 4, 2015

***Calculated using the average nightly rate of hotels from the entire 2014 period compared to the average nightly rate of three and four star hotels in each destination during the December 27, 2014 – January 4, 2015 during the NYE period.