Hartsville man arrested for drug possession

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man has been arrested for drug charges.

Curtis Tawann McLeod, 30, was charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a school, and sex offender violation. He was arrested December 15 by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Criminal Investigation Division.


Bond for McLeod was denied.


