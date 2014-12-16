Florence parade rescheduled - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence parade rescheduled

Florence, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Christmas parade has been rescheduled due to the chance of rainy weather, officials said.

The parade will take place Sunday, December 21 at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin on Edisto and West Evans Streets and continue its path down West Evans Street to the BTC Building on E. Evans Street.

For more information, please call 843.472.9420 or 843.773.3241

