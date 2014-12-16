Hot chips cause fire at Georgetown paper mill

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Several firefighters and emergency crews responded to a fire at the International Paper Mill, according to Sam Hodge with Georgetown County Emergency Management.

Apparently, chips pulled from underground got hot and caught fire, said Chief Tony Hucks with the Georgetown County Fire Department.

The following statement was issued by the International Paper Communications Manager:

“At approximately 6 p.m., we had a smoldering fire in our wood yard. Our emergency response team responded quickly, controlling the situation and putting out the fire. As part of our standard procedure we informed the county fire department. There were no injuries and no damage to our equipment or loss of production.” – Jerry Eisenband

Georgetown County EMS and Fire Rescue, along with the Midway Fire Department, responded to the factory on Kaminski Street.

