Construction nearing completion on Pamplico water tower

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Pamplico's newest 200,000 gallon water tank stands at 125 feet and it's almost ready to start supplying water.

Painters have been putting the finishing touches on the tower this week. Electricians and plumbers will work to get the tank integrated with the current system over the next couple of weeks.

Pamplico Mayor Gene Gainey said he expects the tank to be running by January, even though the construction that started in August was projected to take up to a year.

The town has only had one water tank over the past eight years because the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requested the one behind town hall be turned off.

"It's an older tank built back in the 1930s and it's lead paint, so they required us to take it offline," Mayor Gainey said.

The new tank on Pamplico Highway will supplement an existing one on Old River Road and also add security to the system. With only one tank of 200,000 gallons, water would have to be shut off if there's a problem, the mayor explained. The second tank can act as a back up.

"We got a school of 1,200 students. It's online and we got several businesses, major businesses that are online in the area and it would've caused us to probably have to shut our whole system down," he said.

The $1.2 million water tower is being funded by Florence County's penny tax as well as South Carolina's state revolving fund.

Copyright 2014 WMBF. All rights reserved.