Third motion filed by defense team to 'produce certain evidence' in Heather Elvis case

Click here to view an in-depth timeline of events since the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis began.

Click here to view an in-depth timeline of events since the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis began.

Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

Defense Attorney Kirk Truslow filed the motion on behalf of the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of Heather Elvis.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Seven weeks after the second motion to compel evidence in the Heather Elvis case was filed, Sidney Moorer's defense team filed the first supplemental motion for discovery.

Defense Attorney Kirk Truslow requested prosecutors to “produce certain evidence,” the motion reads. The motion was filed December 15.

Two similar motions have been filed by Truslow. The first motion was filed September 2.

>>> Defense attorney requests evidence from state in Heather Elvis case <<<

Another motion requesting evidence was filed October 23 by Truslow.

>>> Defense team files second motion for evidence in Heather Elvis case <<<

Sidney Moorer and wife Tammy Moorer were indicted by the Grand Jury in Horry County for the murder and kidnapping of missing woman Heather Elvis in March.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.