Child safety seat check event to be held in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (News Release) - McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal will host the upcoming Kohl's Child Safety Seat Check in Florence.

The Third Thursday with Kohl's Child Safety Seat Check will take place on Thursday, December 18, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Florence Kohl's parking lot (3041 W. Radio Drive, Florence). This child safety seat check is held the third Thursday of each month at this same time and location.

Safe Kids certified child safety seat technicians will check installation of child safety seats, correct those in need, and educate on proper installation and use. Participants should have the car, child safety seat and child present. Expecting parents, please bring seat.

Each technician follows a checklist of child safety seat qualifications to ensure the safety of your child, and the technician will determine if a new child safety seat is needed. If so, one per car is available while supplies last. Child safety seats are funded by Kohl's Cares for Kids.

This event is open to all who are interested. In the case of rain, the event will be cancelled. For more information, please call McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at (843) 777-5021. You can also visit www.McLeodSafeKids.org or find the group on Facebook under McLeod Safe Kids.

McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal is funded in part by the McLeod Health Foundation.