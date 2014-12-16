Consider This: Don't Drink and Drive

Next week is Christmas. And while we are all focusing on celebrating the holiday, traveling and seeing family…law enforcement has a very important message. Don't Drink and Drive.

Consider This:

The number of people killed in traffic crashes this year in South Carolina is higher than last year. So police are cracking down.

The Sober or Slammer campaign is happening right now. You are asked to call STAR-HP if you see someone you think is driving while impaired.

We all know the dangers of drinking and driving. So, call a cab or designate a driver so we can all have a safe and fun Holiday Season.

