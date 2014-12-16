Myrtle Beach vocal group to perform on NBC show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach vocal group will be performing on NBC's show, The Sing-Off.

The Exchange is a contemporary pop group that uses beat-boxing, studio production and modified vocals instead of instruments. They are driven by high energy and harmony. The group was formed in Los Angeles, California in 2011 during season three of the show. By September 2012, nearly all the members of the group had moved to Myrtle Beach for a music retreat.

The five members of the group include: Aaron Sperber and Jamal Moore, members of The University of Rochester Yellowjackets, a male group; Christopher Diaz, a vocal producer on The Sing Off, Richard Steighner, the group's beat-boxer who specializes in crowd participation and song adaptation, and Alfredo Austin, who recorded studio tracks for the show's theme music. "Our group is really diverse. We have people from all different backgrounds, all different colors, all different heights, all different sizes. It's like the essence of our group so we do everything,” said Christopher Diaz to NBC.

Their album, "Get Ready" includes songs like the holiday original “See You Soon.” Since the album, the group has released covered radio singles, three CARA nominations and has traveled to places like China, Washington, D.C., Australia and Germany to perform.

The show will premiere on Wednesday, December 17 at 9 p.m.

