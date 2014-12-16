Crews continue to clean up Georgetown sewage leak

The leak was 267,000 gallons of untreated water, released through the stormwater network into a channel near Alex Alford and Butts Streets.(Source: Stephanie Robusto).

Georgetown and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are still working on the cleanup of sanitary sewage on Tuesday. (Source: Stephanie Robusto).

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are still working on the cleanup of untreated wastewater on Tuesday.

An overflow from a broken main occurred on Monday around 8:30 a.m. After Georgetown's water department responded to a report of a water leak in the 1900 block on Front Street, they determined that the leak was on the waste water force main that pumps untreated sewage from the City's primary lift station to the waste water treatment plant.

According to a press release from the city of Georgetown, the leak was 267,000 gallons of untreated water, released through the stormwater network into a channel near Alex Alford and Butts Streets.

Crews completed the repair around 10:30 p.m. and worked past midnight to allow traffic to continue. Residents are urged not to enter the ditch until the city has completed the repairs and cleaned the area. The area is being monitored to ensure health and safety.

For more information, contact Jonathan Heald, Public Services Director at 843-545-4500.

