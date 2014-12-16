HCFR: Two-vehicle accident with two entrapped closes Hwy 501 at Hwy 22

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 501 at Highway 22 with two people entrapped Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The collision occurred at about 12:43 p.m. on Highway 501, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 501 was shut down in both directions, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Images from HCFR show one vehicle turned on its side.

