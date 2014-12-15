Police: Woman shot in leg in McColl expected to recover

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) – A woman was shot in McColl on Monday night, according to the McColl Police Department.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg at around 8:30 p.m. at Nic's Quick Pic on Highway 15-401, police said.

A couple guys were arguing when the woman was shot in the leg. The shooting was reportedly an accident, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, Sgt. Freeman said.

One suspect is the woman's father, Chief Langley said.

No arrests have been made. Police have opened an investigation. All parties were present when police arrived.

Police said they are working to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.