Powdered alcohol? Not so fast, lawmakers say

By IVAN MORENOAssociated Press

DENVER (AP) - States are moving to ban alcohol in powdered form before the product goes on sale out of concern it will increase underage drinking.

The product, called "Palcohol," is touted by its inventor as a convenient way to mix a drink. But lawmakers nationwide say that convenience will only make it easier for children to access alcohol.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says Alaska, Delaware, Louisiana, South Carolina and Vermont have already banned powdered alcohol. And Minnesota, Ohio, and New York are also considering outlawing it.

Colorado Republican Rep. JoAnn Windholz is introducing a bill to ban Palcohol in the session that begins next month.

Lipsmark, the company that owns Palcohol, notes that federal regulators have determined the product to be safe. However, the company is waiting for labeling approval.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.