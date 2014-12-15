Vehicle rolls over, kills Florence man - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Vehicle rolls over, kills Florence man

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man died after a vehicle rolled over while he was underneath it doing repair work, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Troy Watford, 68, of Florence, died at around 4 p.m. Monday.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence County Coroner's Office.

