Surfside home burglarized after resident posts about trip on Facebook

Police believe the two men pictured are involved with burglaries in Surfside Beach.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Accused burglars ransacked a home while a Surfside Beach woman was away on vacation.

The victim spent the week in Nassau, posting photo after photo on Facebook for her friends back home to see.

Unfortunately, when she returned home, her world had been flipped upside down.

"This was not a random act of targeting,” said Lt. Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department. “This was one person specifically targeting someone that they knew and knew wasn't home."

While she was away, burglars broke into her duplex, stealing numerous valuables. They didn't stop there.

The burglars even tried to break through the wall and burrow into the apartment next door.

It's something officers say they've never seen before.

“It's very difficult to try to get through these buildings that have multiple firewalls in between them. It's not necessarily to keep people from coming through,” Hofmann said.

Surfside Beach Police launched an investigation and eventually found another first.

“The investigation eventually led to the fact that the victim was identified and targeted because she had posted the fact that she was out of town on Facebook,” He said.

Lt. Hofmann says all those photos and updates she had been posting on Facebook ended up being an invitation to rob her home.

Police say the suspected burglars, who are Facebook friends of the victim, knew she wasn't home and took advantage of it.

At this point, officers have made contact with the suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Until then, Surfside Beach police say this case should be a cautionary tale to all.

"This might be a good time to sit down and go through your friends list on your social media websites and if it's people you don't communicate with and aren't really in touch with anymore, it might be a good idea to remove those people from your friends list,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann has one other easy solution to keep your home safe while you are away. Let the police department know you won't be home and officers can add your home to the patrol route and check on it daily.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.