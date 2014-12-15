Woman says 'Yes' in front of thousands at NFL game

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway couple got engaged in front of thousands at a Carolina Panthers football game in Charlotte on Sunday.

“When you know, you know,” said newly engaged Danielle Todd. Todd and fiance, Joey Rabon, have been seeing each other since August, she said.

Sunday was the first NFL game for Todd and one she said she'll never forget.

Rabon popped the question as the words, “Danielle Todd, Will you make me the happiest man alive and marry me?” scrolled across the Bank of America Stadium in Queen City. “I was literally speechless, and that never happens!” she laughed.

The two-month planned proposal even made waves on social media.



"I've seen it on Twitter and sports pages," Todd said. "I didn't have a Twitter [account,] so I had to make one today!"

No wedding date has been set yet, but “every girl has her Pinterest board,” she said.

Todd said the over-the-top proposal was “incredible,” and the Panthers' big win was “icing on the cake!”

