Darlington High begins search for new football coach

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The head varsity football coach at Darlington High has announced his resignation from the school's football program, according to school officials.



Coach Will Lampkin has been the school's head coach since 2011.



Lampkin said he will be moving back home to devote time to his family.



“Coach Lampkin is, and always will be, a part of the Darlington High School family. He is a good coach and a great man,” said Dr. Greg Harrison, principal of Darlington High School. “Our young men learned a great deal from him, on and off the field. I am proud to call Coach Lampkin a friend and I wish him the best of luck in the future.”



Lampkin will finish out his teaching contract this year.



The school will begin the search for a new varsity football coach immediately.



