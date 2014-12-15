Darlington man arrested for burglary

Bobby Brown, 47, was charged with burglary one and possession of a burglary tool. (Source: Darlington Police Department).

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington Police Department arrested a Darlington man on December 13, 2014.

Bobby Brown, 47, was charged with burglary one and possession of a burglary tool. According to the DPD, a witness spotted Brown trying to break into a barbershop on South Main Street. The witness contacted the police and Brown was arrested.

The owner of the barbershop did not suffer any major loss.

