Paving operations temporarily close Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If weather permits, there will be limited nighttime lane closures on Monday, December 15.

The closures will occur on Highway 707 between Leonard Road and Friendship Lane for paving operations from 8 p.m. on December 15 until 6 a.m. on December 16.

