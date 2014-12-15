MBPD: Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Scotchman convenience store was bombarded by three armed robbers early Monday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Right after 3 a.m., the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to South Kings Highway when three men came into the store demanding money at gunpoint, the report states.

The victim said that one of the men pointed a gun at him while the other two men grabbed the money in the register then fled on foot when they were informed that the employees couldn't open the safe.

The robbers are described in the police report as black, skinny males, about 6-foot-2-inches or 6-foot-3-inches in height. Surveillance video showed the suspect holding the gun was in an army fatigue hat, a black sweatshirt, and a gray mask. The other two suspects are shown wearing black hooded sweatshirts with gray masks.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department concluded that the three suspects got away with approximately $18.

