Authorities looking for Litchfield vandalism suspect

LITCHFIELD, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a vandalism at the Bi-Lo Plaza in Litchfield.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a light-colored long-sleeve Nike jacket, light-colored pants, and white tennis shoes, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the GCSO at 843-546-5101.

Tips can also be sent anonymously using Text-A-Tip: “Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911,” according to GCSO officials.

