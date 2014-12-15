3 suspects apprehended for shooting in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three suspects wanted in connection with a fight and shooting on Saturday that may have stemmed from a drug deal, were taken into custody and booked on Monday, according to jail records.Dylan Gene McIntyre, 19, was found and apprehended without incident Monday, and James Tyler Estes, 21, turned himself in, according to Horry County Police Lieutenant Raul Denis. Both were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday, jail records show.

The investigation uncovered the involvement of a third suspect, Daniel Austin Neumann, who turned himself in to authorities. He has been charged with attempted armed robbery, assault and battery second degree, and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

Horry County Police responded to the fight between four males on Waterford Plantation Pool on Saturday when it was reported that one of them pulled out a gun and shot one of the people, according to a news release from Lt. Denis.



It is believed one of the suspects may have suffered from superficial injuries from the firearm, and another suspect used brass knuckles, Lt. Denis stated.



Estes and McIntyre are being charged with assault and battery second degree, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Both remain incarcerated as of Tuesday morning.



