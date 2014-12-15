Woman arrested for alleged hotel stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Early Sunday morning, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to an Ocean Boulevard hotel for a reported stabbing. According to the police report, at 3:00 a.m. the police arrived on scene where they learned the victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for an apparent stab wound.

Myrtle Beach Police have taken a bloody knife from the scene into evidence.

Brooklyn Baldwin has been arrested for Assault and Battery of the First Degree for the alleged stabbing.

