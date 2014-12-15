MBPD: Man robbed at gas station in broad daylight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the Five Points Gas Station in Myrtle Beach where a victim said he was robbed at gunpoint.

Sunday at 11:21 a.m., police obtained a video from the gas station attendant of an unknown man pulling a black handgun on the victim and taking money from the register, according to the police report.

The report describes the man in the video as a 5-foot-4 inches tall black male in all black clothing in his mid-twenties.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

