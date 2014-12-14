Holiday Closures 2014

In observance of the Christmas and New Year's state holidays, offices of many counties, cities and local establishments in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will close to celebrate these joyous holidays.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's about time for jingle bells to ring and for that ball to drop! In observance of the Christmas and New Year's state holidays, offices of many counties, cities and local establishments in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will close to celebrate these joyous holidays.



Below is a list of offices that will be closed:

MYRTLE BEACH

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 25 and 26, for Christmas, and Thursday, January 1, for New Year's Day.

Solid Waste Division

No collection services will be offered on Thursday, December 25 or Friday, December 26. Zones 1 and 2 will be serviced as usual and Zones 3 and 4 will be serviced on Wednesday, December 24. Solid waste and recycling will be collected as usual during the week of December 29 - January 1.

CONWAY

City Offices will be closed on December 24-26 and January 1.

DARLINGTON

The City of Darlington offices will be closed on December 24-26 and January 1.

Trash will not be picked up on Christmas Day but on Friday, December 26 instead.



HORRY COUNTY

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles The SCDMV will be closed on December 24-26. Offices offering Saturday services will open on December 20. The SCDMV will also close in observance of the New Year state holiday.

All Horry County offices EXCEPT public safety operations will be closed on December 24-26.



Horry County Memorial Library System

HCMLS will close at 5 p.m. on December 22-23, 5 p.m. on December 29-31. The libraries will be closed on Saturday, December 27.



Horry County Museum

The Horry County Museum will be closed on December 24-30.



L.W. Paul Living History Farm

The L.W. Paul Living History Farm will be closed on December 24-30.

FLORENCE COUNTY

Recycling Service Closures

Wednesday, December 24, open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed early).

Thursday, December 25, closed

Wednesday, December 31, open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed early).

Thursday, January 1, 2015, closed

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Georgetown County offices and facilities will be closed on January 1, 2015

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.