Horry County Police Department teams with book stores for reading literacy program

The Horry County Police Department has teamed with Books-A-Million at Coastal Grand and Inlet Square Malls for the Books for a Brighter Future Program.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has teamed with Books-A-Million at Coastal Grand and Inlet Square Malls for the Books for a Brighter Future Program.

The program is designed to promote positive youth development and increased self-esteem in children, teens, and adults in communities where they might be at risk for low literacy.

The HCPD urges the public to help. Anyone can support Books for a Brighter Future by purchasing a book or educational toy at one of the two Books-A-Million stores, between now and December 20.

For more information, visit http://police.horrycounty.org.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.