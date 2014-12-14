Medical center to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new office

Little River Medical Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Carolina Forest Office. (Source: Little River Medical Center).

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Little River Medical Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Carolina Forest Office.

The public ceremony will be held at the construction site on Carolina Exchange Boulevard at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16.

This office will include the medical and dental services for adults and children.

The building will be three-stories and is expected to be over 16,000 square building. This project is scheduled to be completed in late summer or early fall of 2015.

Chancel Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract to build the new office.

