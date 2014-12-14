Chamber of Commerce and others work to extend Brand USA

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Travel Association are working to make a five-year extension for Brand USA.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Travel Association are working to make a five-year extension for Brand USA.

In Myrtle Beach, Brand USA has helped market the destination to countries in Europe, the Far East and Canada. The extension is included in the Travel, Promotion, Enhancement and Modernization Act of 2014 that is going to the U.S. Congress for approval.

“We applaud the efforts and support of Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Tom Rice who were early supporters of Brand USA and assisted in making this five-year reauthorization of Brand USA a reality,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Dean and the chamber of commerce also commended Senator Tim Scott, who is the ranking member of the Tourism, Competitiveness and Innovation Subcommittee. Scott held a hearing about Brand USA earlier this year.

For more information, visit www.TheBrandUSA.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.