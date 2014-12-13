South outlasts North 23-18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a blocked punt by Myrtle Beach Seahawk Kyle Belack which was recovered and run back for a score by Georgetown Bulldog (and Coastal Carolina commit) Michael Billings, the South squad earned a 23-18 victory over the North in the Touchstone Energy Bowl at Doug Shaw Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It is the South's second win in the last three years in this game.





16 players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the roster coached by Dillon lead man Jackie Hayes. Hayes just capped a 14-0 season for the Wildcats winning the SCHSL Class 2A, Division I title.





Nick Jones of South Florence was named the South's offensive MVP after going 11-20 on his pass attempts, including a 50-yard score to Marquice Elmore.





One final football game this season will determine Carolina state supremacy when the south plays the north in the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg on December 20th at 1:00.





GRAND STRAND/PEE DEE PERFORMANCES

Nick Jones, QB (South Florence) - 11-20 passing, 156 yards, TD

London Johnson, QB (Marlboro Co.) - 5-15, 52 yards

Trayvon Thomas, RB (Darlington) - 10 rush yards, 11 receiving yards

Kyle Belack, WR (Myrtle Beach) - 4 rec., 71 yards, blocked punt

Tra'Quan Dubose, WR (Darlington) - 3 rec., 8 yards

Michael Billings, RB/DB (Georgetown) - 2-yd fumble recovery for TD, blocked punt recovery for TD, 4 tackles

Luke Carter, K (Wilson) - 3 XP

Tabari Hines, KR (Marlboro Co.) - 31 return yards

Marcus Chestnut, LB (Myrtle Beach) - 2 tackles





