Myrtle Beach first responders give Santa a hand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (News Release) - Myrtle Beach police officers and firefighters put on their elf uniforms last weekend to give Santa a helping hand.

City staff members took nearly four dozen children to Target for a holiday shopping excursion. The Police and Fire Departments raised enough money to give each youngster at least $200 to spend on clothing, toys and gifts for themselves and family members.

Santa's helpers had at least as much fun as the kids did, as evidenced by the following photos.

