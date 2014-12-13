MIGC firefighters put out brush fire

Parts of Highway 17 were blocked with traffic as crews responded to the fire.

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a brush fire Saturday night in Garden City.

Parts of Highway 17 Business were blocked with traffic, as the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department worked to put out the flames.

The fire happened near Jensen's Mobile Home Park, the department said.

No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged, Captain Howerton confirmed.

Traffic was moving along Highway 17 shortly after 8 p.m.

