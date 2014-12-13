Lake View man dies following fatal crash

Donald Wayne Hayes, 68, died following a crash in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Donald Wayne Hayes, 68, died following a crash in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Hayes was from Lake View, SC.

The accident happened on Highway 301 and East Countryside Road 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

A 1999 Honda Accord was traveling North on Highway 301 when the driver ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, and struck a 1993 Buick 4-door head on, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Hayes sustained multiple fatal injuries due to the motor vehicle accident and was wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

