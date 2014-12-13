Volunteer firefighter accused of setting fires

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) - Police say an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter who was a suspect in a fire at the Yemassee Fire Department last month is facing new charges after admitting he was involved in three other fires.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports (http://bit.ly/1qJpJx2) police Capt. Gregory Alexander said Deandre Griffin was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of third-degree arson for his role in fires at a discount store, a mobile home and an unidentified location.
Yemassee police have filed identical charges against 22-year-old Christopher Williams, one of two men accused of sparking a Nov. 18 blaze at the fire house and Town Hall while Griffin was inside. The teenager and a town clerk escaped uninjured.
Williams is out of jail on $50,000 bond. Griffin's status couldn't be determined on Saturday.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.