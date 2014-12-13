Degrees awarded at FMU commencement

FLORENCE, SC (News Release) – Three hundred and five degrees were awarded during commencement exercise at Francis Marion University Saturday, Dec. 13.

James H. "Jay" Lucas, speaker pro tempore for the S.C. House of Representatives and attorney and one of the three recipients of honorary doctoral degrees, delivered the commencement address. Lucas told graduates that integrity and perspective along with faith, family, and friendships pave the path to success. He also encouraged students to live in the present.

“If you focus solely on the end destination, you'll win the wonder and beauty of the journey you're about to embark,” says Lucas.

Two FMU students completed degree requirements with a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher and received their degrees summa cum laude. They were Ronal Lanier Cribb II of Marion and Macey Deanna Owens of Hemingway.

Receiving degrees magna cum laude (with high honor) were eight students who completed degree requirements with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89. They were Ashley Elizabeth Bird, Duane Quinton Gray, Rachel Christina Rushing and Diamond Kadedra Lisa Turner all of Florence; Jessica Katherine Isgett of Darlington; Pascal Magiera of Hemmingen, Germany; Jennifer Keely McColl of Clio; and Olivia Renee Zielinski of Greenville.

Seven students completed degree requirements with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74 and received their degrees cum laude.

They were Stephanie Cheryl Berry of Latta; Erica Monique Burgess of Kingstree; William Clary Bynum Jr. and Kiefer Ross Johnson of Florence; Weston Brooks Cranford of Cheraw; Tracy Ann Howard of Marion; and Ken Johnson of Manning.

Honorary Doctor of Humanities degrees were conferred upon Dorothy M. Harris, retired FMU professor of elementary education; Lucas; and Henry M. Swink, co-owner of McCall Farms, Inc.

In August of 1985, Harris joined the faculty of Francis Marion University as Coordinator of Early Childhood Education, and has devoted more than 40 years of experience to the field.

Lucas was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1998 and was elected Speaker Pro Tempore on November 17, 2010. He currently serves as the Acting Speaker of the S.C. House.

Swink is co-owner of McCall Farms, Inc., a food processing company that manufactures and markets canned fruits and vegetables throughout the United States. He served as a director of First Federal Bank.

Dr. Richard N. Chapman, provost at FMU, presided at the commencement ceremony, Dr. Luther F. Carter, president of FMU, gave the official welcome and conferred the degrees.

Dr. Jon W. Tuttle, director of the FMU Honors Program and professor of English, presented honor cords to Duane Quinton Gray and Diamond Kadedra Lisa Turner of Florence. Honor cords are presented to graduates who compile a minimum grade point average of 3.25 for all academic work and for a minimum of 21 hours in Honors courses.

L. Franklin Elmore, a member of the FMU Board of Trustees, presented diplomas to graduate students, while George C. McIntyre, chair of the FMU Board of Trustees, presented diplomas to undergraduate students.

OUT-OF-STATE graduates:

CALIFORNIA: Rachel-Mikel ArceJaeger, Mokelumne Hill, Master of Education; Jeran Thomas Nanthakumar, Carlsbad, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

COLORADO: Carly Elizabeth Swisher, Fort Collins, Master of Science.

GEORGIA: Athanasia Rozmier Ashley, Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Isis Renee Cain, Mableton, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Tyler Reeves Deihl, Woodstock, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Harpreet Singh, Powder Springs, Bachelor of Science, Economics.

KENTUCKY: Alexandra Marie Matz, Louisville, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

LOUISIANA: Alexander Ward Blandin, Shreveport, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management.

MISSISSIPPI: Aman Khurana, Ridgeland, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

NEW JERSEY: Brittney Keasia Collier, Sicklerville, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication.

NEW MEXICO: Trevor George Schmitt, Sante Fe, Master of Education.

NEW JERSEY: Jasmine Simon Smith-Brown, Jersey, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

NEW YORK: Cody Joseph Farrier, Poughkeepsie, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing; Brittney Lynne Smith, Arkport, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

NORTH CAROLINA: Candice Brittney Bullard, Maxton, Master of Science; Robert Kiser Carpenter, Fayetteville, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Sandra Abiero Odembo, Shelby, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Emileigh Anne Parker, Lumberton, Master of Science.

PENNSYLVANIA: Mary Elizabeth Higgins, Carlisle, Master of Education.

TENNESSEE: Joy Brown, Chattanooga, Master of Science in Nursing; Isaac Casey Davenport, Chattanooga, Bachelor of Science, Sociology.

INTERNATIONAL:

David Alexander DeWolfe, New Brunswick, Canada, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Michael Eibl, Buechlberg, Germany, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business Administration; Thomas William Gillette, Surrey, U.K., Master of Business Administration; Kimberley Jane Hurter, Cape Town, South Africa, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts; Teri Eleftheria Kourtis, Aurora, Ontario, Bachelor of Arts, English-Professional Writing; Pascal Magiera, Hemmingen, Germany, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management, Magna Cum Laude.

SOUTH CAROLINA GRADUATES (BY COUNTY):

Aiken: Vernon Leon Bush, North Augusta, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Terrence Desmond Jacobs, Aiken, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

Beaufort: Malcolm Julian Hart, Bluffton, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.

Berkeley: Ebony Ashley Butler, St. Stephen, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Marc Julian Coaxum, Goose Creek, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Asa Khari Fludd, Pineville, Bachelor of Arts, English-Professional Writing; Amber Shantel Goodwine, North Charleston, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Sakina Nailah Venning, Huger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Charleston: Virgetta Chantel Cromwell, Charleston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Erin Simone Elston, North Charleston, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Laura Alexandra Hauff, Mt Pleasant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; D'Andrea Ashley Jones, Seabrook, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Brittany Monique McClain, Charleston, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Quinterra De'vonne Middleton, Johns Island, Master of Science; Kelley Kaye Moore, Charleston, Master of Science in Nursing; Krutesha Prime, Charleston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Timothy Bernard Singleton, North Charleston, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance; Tykida Laquan Smith, North Charleston, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Erin Michelle Ussery, Pooler, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

Chesterfield: Kunjankumar B. Bhagat, Cheraw, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Toriia Kamara Bolden, Smiths Station, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Krysta C. Bragg, Pageland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Sharekka Tatiana Bridges, Cheraw, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Weston Brooks Cranford, Cheraw, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting, Cum Laude; Laura Angelica Figueroa, Cheraw, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Danielle Grooms Johnson, Cheraw, Master of Science in Nursing; Heather Chantel Johnson, Pageland, Bachelor of General Studies; Richard Rudolph Lee III, Cheraw, Bachelor of Science, Sociology.

Clarendon: Rosa Joanna Epps, Manning, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Psychology; Travis Daniel Green, Gable, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Ken Johnson, Manning, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude.

Colleton: Jonathan Drake Gordon, Walterboro, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

Darlington: Mason Hunter Clark, Darlington, Bachelor of Arts, History; Casey Boulware Coker, Darlington, Master of Education; David Jay Doughty, Hartsville, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Cassandra Denise Dundy, Darlington, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Linsey Morgan Fuller, Darlington, Bachelor of General Studies; Jessica Katherine Isgett, Darlington, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Byron Lyvelle Jacobs, Darlington, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Stenetta Raye Johnson, Darlington, Bachelor of Arts, English-Professional Writing; Alanna Katrell Jones, Hartsville, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; John Nicholas Kronz, Hartsville, Bachelor of Arts, History; Joshua Cameron Lloyd, Darlington, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Hillary Cockrell Meinhold, Hartsville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; German Salazar Melendez, Hartsville, Master of Business Administration; Jasmin Patrice Perry, Darlington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Lisa Mittie Wallace, Darlington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Matthew Lawrence Weiland, Darlington, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.

Dillon: Tiffany Nicole Anderson, Sellers, Master of Science; Stephanie Cheryl Berry, Sellers, Bachelor of Science, Pharmaceutical Studies, Cum Laude; Archie Timothy Brown, Latta, Master of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Renee Collins, Latta, Master of Education; Michelle S. Gilchrist, Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Lashanna Shree Green, Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Leslie Corrinne Lane, Latta, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Walter A. Martin IV, Dillon, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Latoya Shelley McCall, Dillon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Chiquetta Evon McClary, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Anthony LeShawn McInnis, Latta, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Kree Tristan Terry, Dillon, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts; Natalie Holliday Whitfield, Latta, Master of Science in Nursing; Amy Elaine Willoughby, Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Dorchester: Nikki Shai Adams, Summerville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Anche Jenise Bell, Summerville, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Ashley Rae Ortiz, Summerville, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Tashia Monique Ravenell, Ridgeville, Bachelor of General Studies; Olivia Danay Smalls, Summerville, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Fairfield: India Michelle Worthy, Blair, Bachelor of Arts, English-Liberal Arts.

Florence: Brenda Denise Allison, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; Whitney N. Anderson, Timmonsville, Master of Science in Nursing; Christopher Wilson Barnhill, Lake City, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Amber Brittney Bess, Florence, Master of Arts in Teaching; Ashley Elizabeth Bird, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude; Martie Lynn Bisson, Florence, Master of Science; Sara Jean Bollinger, Florence, Master of Education; Dawnna Monique Bowens, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Mallory Carline Brayboy, Lake City, Bachelor of Arts, English-Liberal Arts; Regina Brockington, Florence, Master of Education; Whitney Nichole Bruton, Effingham, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; William Clary Bynum Jr., Florence, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Brittany Nicole Caddell, Moncks Corner, Master of Science; Adam Briley Cameron, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance; Dedrick La'Ron Cameron, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Allison Brooke Finklea Campbell, Pamplico, Master of Science in Nursing; Brandon Mahan Carter, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Amber Elise Christy, Florence, Master of Arts in Teaching; Benjamin Charles Cibock, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Krystal Nichelle Cooley, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; Ashley Kaye Cottle, Rose Hill, Master of Science; Stacey Erwin Creech, Effingham, Master of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Jo Darr, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Krista Adele Dorrell, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Stephen Allen Dungee Jr., Florence, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jordan Ward Ehrenreich, Effingham, Master of Business Administration; Chanelle Alexis Evans, Florence, Bachelor Of General Studies; Catrice Alexis Ezekiel, Effingham, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts; Dara Felice Finch, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Danielle Lashae Fletcher, Effingham, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Joseph Cory Franklin, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management Information Systems; Crystal Yolanda Fulgencio, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Cynthia J. Gainey, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; Bianca Sherrel Glover, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, English-Liberal Arts; Markeisha Lametrius Godbolt-Jackson, Florence, Master of Arts in Teaching; Duane Quinton Gray, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Magna Cum Laude; Nicole Katherine Guest, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Sabahuddin Luay Hajjar, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Shanice LaVon Hannah, Florence, Master of Science; Charles F. Hanselmann III, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Susan Brodie Hauer, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Kenisha Tiana Haynes, Florence, Master of Arts in Teaching; Brian James Hill, Effingham, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Laura Elizabeth Hutchinson, Effingham, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Joshua Aaron Huxford, Florence, Master of Business Administration; Brandon Michael Hyman, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business Administration; Janet Louise Hyman, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Samantha Rose Isaiah, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts; Denise Jacobs, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Matthew Lewis Jepertinger, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Laura Habermeier Johannsen, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; Hollie Powell Johnson, Johnsonville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Kiefer Ross Johnson, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Cum Laude; Shante' Lanai Johnson, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Karen T. Jones, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; William Russell Jordan, Lake City, Bachelor of Science, History; Elizabeth Kearns Kinser, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts; Glenn Luke Kirven, Effingham, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jack Justin Kollman III, Florence, Bachelor of Science, History; Lauren Spring Kremidas, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance; Chambre' Myielle Lawson, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; James Michael Leviner, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Derek Geist Lowe, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Taylor Marie Luff, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Carli Sharon Wynne Mapes, Effingham, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Billy Joe Matthews Jr., Lake City, Bachelor of General Studies; Aimee Renae Matthews, Pamplico, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Josh McClary, Florence, Master of Education; Donna K. McCormick, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Kenisha Latrece McElveen, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Latesha Nicole McElveen, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kymberly Lynette Merritts, Florence, Bachelor Of General Studies; Brianna Amanda Miller, Florence, Master of Business Administration; Teneisha Nicole Morris, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Ceirra Nicole Morris-Washington, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Alexandra Nicole Myers, Lake City, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Hardik Harshad Patel, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Anna Paige Paul, Florence, Master of Science; Christy Pee, Effingham, Master of Science in Nursing; Kenyun Willie-LeRoy Peterson, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Stephanie Alice Pilgrim, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Donna Jean Poston, Pamplico, Master of Science in Nursing; Natasha Gayle Poston, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; Woody Allen Powell, Pamplico, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Sara Elizabeth Reaves, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Stephanie Anne Rhodes, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Richard Kenneth Richards, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Dacey Blair Riley, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Brittany Qynn Rockwell, Florence, Master of Science; Phillip Shady Rodgers, Scranton, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Rachel Christina Rushing, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Blake Allan Sansbury, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts; Cletus J. Sawyer Jr., Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Zachary Frederick Seiss, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Teresa Kirby Shelley, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Haieasha Singletary, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Lacy Michelle Singletary, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Sabrina Newton Singletary, Lake City, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Darren Smith, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; Carolina Lill Smith, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Art Education; Jadia Danielle Smith, Lake City, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Maurice Keith Michael Smith, Lake City, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance; Kelly Alyss Spradley, Johnsonville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Shelbie Dianne Springs, Effingham, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education; Kendra Jean Sturdevant, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Helyn Player Sullivan, Scranton, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education; Kristen Oswalt Tindal, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Lauren Michelle Tomlinson, Florence, Master of Education; Jessica Nichole Toney, Johnsonville, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business Administration; Johnette Petty Touchberry, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Michael Van Tyne, Florence, Master of Education; Kristi Karen Verjans, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Anna Lee Walden, West Columbia, Master of Education; Emily Nicole Wallace, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Allison Paige Watkins, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing; J. Andrew West, Lake City, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Hannah Elaine Weyant, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Hannah Marie Williams, Florence, Master of Education; Tiffany Zonie Wilson, Florence, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Wessley Payge Wise, Florence, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing; Charles Patrick Woodard, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Rachel Kathleen Woodfin, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Modern Language/Spanish; Teresa Ann Yarborough, Florence, Master of Science in Nursing.

Georgetown: Ashton Victoria Douglas, Andrews, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Sandra Lorvine Kouayep Kouamou, Georgetown, Bachelor of General Studies; Karen Cooper Richards, Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Caroline Howell Scott, Georgetown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Michael Adrian Smith, Andrews, Bachelor of Arts, History; Ashley Brooke Wood, Andrews, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.

Greenville: Benjamin Zachary Chastain, Hartsville, Master of Business Administration; Olivia Renee Zielinski, Greenville, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude.

Horry: Katherine Holland Alford, Myrtle Beach, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Laura Lane Ellison, Myrtle Beach, Master of Science; Hunter Matthew Frye, Bethune, Master of Education; Ginny Gail Gregory, Conway, Master of Science in Nursing; Carnisha Shaunte' Hennigan, Conway, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Agnes Vaitekonyte, Myrtle Beach, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Deron O'Bryan Wilson, Conway, Bachelor of Science, Middle Level Education.

Kershaw: Robert Casey Hancock, Camden, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business Administration; Tabithia Renee Lake, Lugoff, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance; Sheryl Lorraine Durant Singleton, Lugoff, Master of Science in Nursing; Adam Jennings Truesdale, Lugoff, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Jerrica Onieka Whitehead, Camden, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Etta Marie Wilhelm, Camden, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Todd Eric Wilson, Lugoff, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Cora Brimmer Young, Elgin, Master of Education.

Lancaster: Andrea Page Roberts, Lancaster, Bachelor of Arts, English-Professional Writing.

Laurens: Brittni Danielle Russell, Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Lee: Tyrrell Theus Bennett, Rembert, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing; Latisha Felicia Simon, Bishopville, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education.

Lexington: Shuvonta Atavia Smalls, Cross, Bachelor of Arts, Visual Arts.

Marion: Ronal Lanier Cribb II, Marion, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Summer Collins Hayes, Latta, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance; Tracy Ann Howard, Marion, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Cum Laude; Jimmi Lynette Jones, Mullins, Master of Science in Nursing; Heather Martin Page, Marion, Master of Science in Nursing; Kimberly Faith Shelley, Marion, Master of Education; Krystal Antoinette Walton, Mullins, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.

Marlboro: Daniel Keith Graham, Bennettsville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Nefateda Shanae Harlee, Bennettsville, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Alisha Makia Harley, Dillon, Bachelor Of General Studies; Cheryl Antoinette Jenkins, Bennettsville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Jennifer Keely McColl, Clio, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude; Bianca Michelle Sanchez, Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Brandon D. Snead, McColl, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting.

Newberry: Initra Ajelette Williams, Newberry, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

Orangeburg: Dustin Gene Jeffcoat, Orangeburg, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management.

Richland: Jennifer Kyria Hoffman Flynn, Elgin, Master of Science; Jessica Melissa Franklin, Columbia, Master of Business Administration; Tyler Reynard Green, Columbia, Bachelor Of General Studies; Tammy Harris-Butler, Hopkins, Master of Education; Justin Tyler McClester, Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Marcus Vaughn McKoy, Irmo, Master of Education; LeAndra Aubrey Middleton, Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Bradley Allen Morris, Columbia, Master of Business Administration; JohnTriece Ta'Shaey Myers, Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jayde Brittany Nelson, Irmo, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jonas Edward Nix, Elgin, Master of Education; Kevin Thomas Parker, Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kimberly Aileen Roach, Blythewood, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Erica Simone Sanders, Columbia, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting; Jazz Lamar Washington, Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Alisha Danielle Wise, Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Spartanburg: Victoria Nicole Briggs, Spartanburg, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication.

Sumter: April Symone Bethune, Sumter, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Rebecca Ann Brown, Sumter, Master of Science in Nursing; Karwin Brandon Campbell, Sumter, Bachelor of Science, History; Shatana Janee Covington, Sumter, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; John Anthony Guest, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Modern Language/Spanish; Jessica Elizabeth McCloud, Sumter, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management; Thomas Andrew Nissen, Sumter, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Blake Annice Oliver, Sumter, Master of Education; Quantia Raynee Richardson, Sumter, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Breonna T'Keyah Sam, Sumter, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Mary Rachel Scott, Sumter, Master of Science; Holly Ann Smith, Sumter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Cameron James Young, Sumter, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.

Williamsburg: Erica Monique Burgess, Kingstree, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, Cum Laude; Denise Nicole Cooper, Kingstree, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Amber Alexis Murphy, Kingstree, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Macey Deanna Owens, Hemingway, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude; Candace L. Sabb, Kingstree, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Johnerio Tyshon Scott-Mouzon, Kingstree, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication; Diamond Kadedra Lisa Turner, Florence, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Modern Language/Spanish, Magna Cum Laude; McKenzie Ann Ward, Greeleyville, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education; Francesca L. Womack, Kingstree, Master of Education.

York: Ashlei Gail Buchanan, Rock Hill, Bachelor of General Studies; Kendra Nicole Mobley, York, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kosha Vyas Richardson, Rock Hill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.