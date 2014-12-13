Family of 8 loses home to fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Eight people are displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Florence.

The Florence City Fire Department responded to the fire on Commander Street at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire started when a chair leaning against the back of the house caught fire, Chief Steve McCormick said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florence Police Department. The whole back wall of the home is open, McCormick said.

The department is working with the Red Cross to get assistance for the family.

