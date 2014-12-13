Free smoke alarm inspections and installations today in Loris

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross and Horry County firefighters are giving you the opportunity to possibly save your family, yourself, and your home.



The American Red Cross and the Horry County Fire Rescue are teaming up to talk fire safety and also give out free smoke alarm inspections and installations.



The goal is to promote fire awareness and it's all a part of the Red Cross' nationwide fire safety campaign launched in October.



Since the launch, more than 1,500 smoke alarms have been installed across the state.





