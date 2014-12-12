Northbound lane of Highway 501 closed after crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Northbound lane of Highway 501 closed after crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One northbound lane of Highway 501 closed after a crash Friday night. 

An entrapment was reported.

First responders were called to an accident on Highway 501 at the Forestbrook Road overpass.

The accident happened north at 9:46 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

