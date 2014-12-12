County council member responds to reports of reckless drivers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County council member sounded off on Facebook following reports of reckless drivers.

Council member Al Allen serves District 11 - the Aynor/Galivants Ferry community - in Horry County.

Allen's post on Facebook, reads:

After the recent tragedies we've had on our highways involving some of our area teenagers, along with receiving several calls from concerned citizens and parents, I have asked our County Police Chief to "beef up" patrols and have the HCPD COT team work certain roads in our area looking for speeders and reckless drivers, I can not sit back and allow the careless actions of a few to threaten our entire communities. So parents please warn your teenagers to be mindful of their driving as I know the most of you do. We must all work together in order to put a stop to these unnecessary accidents that have led to such awful tragedies. God Bless you all.

In November, two crashes - one of which was fatal - sparked concern among the community.

