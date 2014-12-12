All-Star Season: South looks for win, coaches headed to the Hall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday was a banner day for the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, which inducted nine high school coaches into its inaugural Hall of Fame class. The coaches were honored at banquet in Myrtle Beach on Friday night. The coaches combine for 311 years of experience on the sidelines.



Among the inductees is Doug Shaw, the former Myrtle Beach boss, who won 223 games in 25 years at the school. He made the postseason 23 out of 25 seasons, claiming four state titles. Other coaches from the area included Paul Alexander Chapman (21 years at Dillon) who tallied 179 victories; Bob Rankin, who spent time at Dillon, Johnsonville and Marion as well as Berkeley, on his way to 313 wins; and Thomas L. Smith Sr., who was at Georgetown (back then known as Howard) for 26 seasons.



Another inductee is Summerville head coach John McKissick, who is currently still with the school and just completed his 62nd year as coach. He leads the state in wins with 613, and has won ten state titles in his time.



SOUTH SEARCHING FOR ANOTHER VICTORY

After all the fanfare on Friday, and the anticipation building for a week, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl North vs. South kicks off at Doug Shaw Stadium at 12:30 on Saturday. That South team is being coached by Dillon lead man Jackie Hayes, and 17 area players from either the Grand Strand or the Pee Dee will look to help the South a victory. It last won in 2012, shutting out the North 23-0, but has only won twice in the last six years. The North also holds the overall edge in the series with a record of 38-26-2.



