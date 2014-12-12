Family loses 'everything' in mobile home fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A fire destroyed a mobile home on Old Woods Road. The family lost everything in blaze. No one was hurt.

Joseph William Bennett lived in the mobile home with his girlfriend and three children.

The family wasn't home at the time the fire started.

Bennett said the fire started on the back porch.

The fire torched Christmas presents.

Bennett said he is most worried about his family, clothes and diapers for his one-month-old baby.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze Friday at around 6 p.m.

The mobile home was on Old Woods Road, at the intersection of Mill Pond Road and Peachtree Road.

Fire crews were still working at 7 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue has been in contact with the Red Cross to get assistance for the family.

Investigators said the cause of fire is improperly discarding smoking materials.

Two additional mobile homes were damaged due to the heat from the fire.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me account. Click here for more.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.