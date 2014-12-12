Athletics to academics: CCU sees jump in admissions

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – From athletics to academics, Coastal Carolina University is gearing up for a busy weekend and even busier next semester.On Saturday, the Chanticleers face off against North Dakota on ESPN. As all eyes turn to the national event, the university hopes prospective students will look closely at CCU for school.The Director of Admissions doesn't track if students enroll at CCU specifically because of the success the athletic programs are seeing, but admits the national spotlight doesn't hurt to get the university's name out.“For students sitting in their living room across the country may go online to learn more about us, take a virtual tour of campus and possibly decide to apply,” said Amanda Craddock, the Director of Admissions.During an admissions report at Friday's board meeting, Craddock shared positive news with the board members.Applications for freshmen for the spring semester are up 325 percent, applications for transfer students jumped 51.7 percent.The outlook for the fall semester is even brighter.“As of yesterday, we had 12,510 applications for the fall semester. Last year we didn't hit that number until February, so we are two months ahead this year,” Craddock told the board.She said in-state numbers are growing, and so are the students' GPAs.“For the accepted students, the mid 50 percent have an average GPA for 3.0 to 3.9,” said Craddock.In addition, the retention rate hit 67 percent. According to the Student Affairs and Retention Committee, that number exceeded expectations. The committee is looking at a target number higher than that for next fall.

